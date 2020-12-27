St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp (CNSX:SX) Senior Officer Richard Barnett Sells 300,000 Shares

St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp (CNSX:SX) Senior Officer Richard Barnett sold 300,000 shares of St-Georges Eco-Mining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.12, for a total transaction of C$36,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$102,000.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.05. St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp has a twelve month low of C$0.01 and a twelve month high of C$2.20.

St-Georges Eco-Mining Company Profile

St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Iceland. The company primarily explores for gold, nickel, lithium, and base and energy metals, as well as platinum group metals. It holds interests in the Julie project located in the Manic Complex, Quebec; the Lithium property located in Quebec; Le Royal property located in north of Val d'Or, Quebec; and Ungava property located in Ungava Bay region, Quebec.

