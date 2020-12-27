St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp (CNSX:SX) Senior Officer Richard Barnett Sells 300,000 Shares

St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp (CNSX:SX) Senior Officer Richard Barnett sold 300,000 shares of St-Georges Eco-Mining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.12, for a total transaction of C$36,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$102,000.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.05. St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp has a twelve month low of C$0.01 and a twelve month high of C$2.20.
St-Georges Eco-Mining Company Profile
