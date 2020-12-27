Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) (LON:SGC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $52.66

Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) (LON:SGC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $52.66 and traded as high as $80.10. Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) shares last traded at $77.55, with a volume of 991,098 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SGC. HSBC upgraded shares of Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.78) target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 62 ($0.81) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) from GBX 60 ($0.78) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 74.50 ($0.97).

The firm has a market cap of £427.13 million and a PE ratio of -28.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,055.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 64.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 52.66.

In other Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) news, insider Lynne Weedall bought 12,000 shares of Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £4,680 ($6,114.45). Also, insider Ray O’Toole bought 3,000 shares of Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of £1,260 ($1,646.20). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 21,000 shares of company stock worth $1,002,000.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

