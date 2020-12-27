Starr Peak Exploration Ltd. (STE.V) (CVE:STE) Trading Down 5.2%

Starr Peak Exploration Ltd. (STE.V) (CVE:STE) was down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.81 and last traded at C$1.81. Approximately 4,030 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 79,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.91.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.91.

About Starr Peak Exploration Ltd. (STE.V) (CVE:STE)

Starr Peak Exploration Ltd., an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold. It holds a 100% interest in NewMetal Property comprising 53 mineral claims covering an area of 1,420 hectares located in the northwestern Quebec.

