State Street Corp Grows Holdings in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.16% of ACM Research worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in ACM Research by 892.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 74,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 66,960 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ACM Research by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 510,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,857,000 after purchasing an additional 50,346 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in ACM Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,719,000. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in ACM Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,645,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in ACM Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,528,000. 27.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ACM Research alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $69.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.49. ACM Research, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.95 and a twelve month high of $113.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 66.60 and a beta of 0.93.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. ACM Research had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $47.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.17 million. Equities analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ACM Research news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $886,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,697,744.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yinan Xiang sold 3,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $241,114.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,518 shares of company stock worth $11,916,437. 46.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ACMR shares. BidaskClub cut shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.56.

ACM Research Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and single-wafer tools for back-end assembly and packaging equipment, as well as electro-chemical plating equipment for advanced metal plating.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.