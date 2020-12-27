State Street Corp Grows Stock Position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB)

State Street Corp boosted its position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 40,163 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.27% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $697,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 281.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 95,587 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $340,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $270,000. 42.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATB opened at $2.25 on Friday. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $8.59. The company has a market capitalization of $45.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.12.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.05). On average, analysts expect that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lowered Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.38.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activated B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

