State Street Corp Has $1.48 Million Stake in Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP)

State Street Corp grew its position in Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,665 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Prudential Bancorp were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Prudential Bancorp by 559.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,525 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

PBIP has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Prudential Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBIP opened at $13.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.79 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of -0.11. Prudential Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $18.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.67.

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Prudential Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 million during the quarter.

Prudential Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Prudential Bank that provides various banking products or services. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises single-family residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, non-residential or commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts and unsecured personal loans.

