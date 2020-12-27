State Street Corp Has $1.60 Million Stake in Quantum Co. (OTCMKTS:QMCO)

State Street Corp raised its position in Quantum Co. (OTCMKTS:QMCO) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 347,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,030 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.85% of Quantum worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Quantum by 171.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 83,320 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quantum during the 2nd quarter valued at $316,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Quantum by 220.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 52,039 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Quantum by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Quantum by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Quantum alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on QMCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Quantum from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

In related news, CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 13,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total value of $84,797.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 144,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,420.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director John Fichthorn purchased 18,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.18 per share, for a total transaction of $116,184.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 124,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,893.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OTCMKTS QMCO opened at $5.91 on Friday. Quantum Co. has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $8.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.97.

Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $85.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.00 million. Quantum had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.24%. Analysts forecast that Quantum Co. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QMCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quantum Co. (OTCMKTS:QMCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.