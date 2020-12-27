State Street Corp Has $1.70 Million Stake in BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM)

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,113 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.17% of BioSig Technologies worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of BioSig Technologies by 417.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC grew its stake in shares of BioSig Technologies by 257.1% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioSig Technologies by 35.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. 19.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other BioSig Technologies news, CEO Kenneth L. Londoner acquired 12,500 shares of BioSig Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.34 per share, with a total value of $41,750.00. Also, CEO Kenneth L. Londoner acquired 16,600 shares of BioSig Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $56,772.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,296,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,433,202.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 48,600 shares of company stock worth $176,427 over the last three months. 19.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BSGM opened at $4.41 on Friday. BioSig Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $12.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.41.

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter.

BioSig Technologies Company Profile

BioSig Technologies, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing a proprietary biomedical signal processing technology platform to extract information from physiologic signals. The company's proprietary product include precise uninterrupted real-time evaluation of electrograms electrophysiology system, a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording, and storing of electrocardiographic and intracardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology procedures in an electrophysiology laboratory under the supervision of licensed healthcare practitioners who are responsible for interpreting the data.

