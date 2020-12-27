State Street Corp Sells 2,606 Shares of MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAC)

State Street Corp reduced its stake in shares of MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAC) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,606 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in MMA Capital were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MMA Capital by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in MMA Capital by 4.0% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in MMA Capital by 30.6% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in MMA Capital by 29.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in MMA Capital by 20.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 7,890 shares during the last quarter. 22.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMAC stock opened at $24.22 on Friday. MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $32.70. The company has a quick ratio of 10.34, a current ratio of 10.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.69.

MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MMA Capital had a net margin of 171.54% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 million for the quarter.

MMA Capital Company Profile

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc focuses on investments in debt associated with renewable energy infrastructure and real estate sectors. The company was formerly known as MMA Capital Management, LLC and changed its name to MMA Capital Holdings, Inc in January 2019. MMA Capital Holdings, Inc was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

