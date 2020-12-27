Status (SNT) Price Reaches $0.0308 on Top Exchanges

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 27th. One Status token can currently be bought for $0.0308 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Status has traded down 16.8% against the dollar. Status has a total market capitalization of $106.88 million and $11.57 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00040652 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00005289 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003645 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.43 or 0.00277936 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00028502 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003636 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00014493 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Status Token Profile

SNT is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Status

Status can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.