Stealth (XST) Price Up 56.3% Over Last 7 Days

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded up 30.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. During the last seven days, Stealth has traded 56.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stealth has a market capitalization of $4.45 million and $21,552.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stealth coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000436 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001795 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000489 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 100.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001827 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00025476 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

About Stealth

XST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 38,041,738 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stealth is stealth.org

Stealth Coin Trading

Stealth can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

