Steem Dollars Achieves Market Cap of $16.04 Million (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 26th. Over the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded down 8% against the US dollar. One Steem Dollars coin can now be purchased for $2.72 or 0.00010187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem Dollars has a market cap of $16.04 million and $3.45 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26,679.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $339.25 or 0.01271596 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00060098 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000480 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003370 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.34 or 0.00274880 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Steem Dollars Profile

Steem Dollars is a coin. It was first traded on June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 5,902,824 coins. The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io . Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

