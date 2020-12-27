stETH Market Cap Tops $4.81 Million (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. During the last seven days, stETH has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One stETH token can now be purchased for about $628.88 or 0.02364486 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. stETH has a market capitalization of $4.81 million and approximately $10,326.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.54 or 0.00126103 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00019499 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.91 or 0.00191424 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $164.18 or 0.00617298 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.18 or 0.00327792 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00056329 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00088696 BTC.

stETH Profile

stETH’s total supply is 7,653 tokens. The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official website is lido.fi

stETH Token Trading

stETH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

