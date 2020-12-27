Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) will announce $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.01. Stoneridge reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 89.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Stoneridge.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.33. Stoneridge had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $175.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SRI. BidaskClub downgraded Stoneridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

In other news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 9,185 shares of Stoneridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $212,173.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,904.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert J. Jr. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of Stoneridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $649,539. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 195,830.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 174,378 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 174,289 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,530,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 28,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 514,954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,639,000 after buying an additional 273,755 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SRI stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.64. The company had a trading volume of 31,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,127. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Stoneridge has a one year low of $13.87 and a one year high of $31.89. The company has a market capitalization of $800.43 million, a PE ratio of -102.21 and a beta of 1.57.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

