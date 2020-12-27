Streamr (DATA) Trading Down 0.9% This Week

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 20.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. During the last seven days, Streamr has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One Streamr token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0434 or 0.00000157 BTC on exchanges. Streamr has a market capitalization of $30.94 million and approximately $20.85 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Streamr Profile

DATA is a token. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,329,898 tokens. The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc

Streamr Token Trading

Streamr can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

