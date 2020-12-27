Strs Ohio Decreases Stake in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAH. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Sonic Automotive by 208.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 75.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 254.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAH stock opened at $38.21 on Friday. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $46.84. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.21.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAH. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Sonic Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub cut Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Sonic Automotive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Sonic Automotive Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

