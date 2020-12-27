Strs Ohio Has $652,000 Stock Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 328.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 378,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,486,000 after buying an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,098 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Sidoti upped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $54.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.23. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $58.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.58.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $243.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.05 million. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

