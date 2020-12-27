Strs Ohio Has $670,000 Stake in Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cincinnati Bell were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Cincinnati Bell by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 313,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 20,883 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Cincinnati Bell by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 227,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Bell during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,625,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Bell by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 68,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 24,143 shares during the period. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Cincinnati Bell by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 1,871,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,072,000 after purchasing an additional 15,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBB stock opened at $15.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.06. Cincinnati Bell Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $16.05.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $389.50 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Cincinnati Bell from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

About Cincinnati Bell

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

