Strs Ohio Has $706,000 Position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.07% of Myriad Genetics worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MYGN. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. King Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 367.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 8,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director S. Louise Phanstiel bought 15,000 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.62 per share, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,049.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Myriad Genetics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

Shares of MYGN opened at $18.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.69. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $30.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $145.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.59 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. Myriad Genetics’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

