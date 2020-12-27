Strs Ohio Makes New Investment in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 33,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in The Andersons in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Andersons by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 580,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,993,000 after buying an additional 127,107 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in The Andersons by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 284,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Andersons during the 2nd quarter worth $626,000. 67.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Andersons stock opened at $23.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.25 million, a PE ratio of -340.14 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.47. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $25.88.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. The Andersons had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.17%. On average, research analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

Several brokerages have commented on ANDE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of The Andersons in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Andersons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

