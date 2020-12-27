Strs Ohio Sells 6,300 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAR. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 293.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc bought 57,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.53 per share, with a total value of $2,208,154.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 298,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,930,863 in the last ninety days. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on CAR shares. BidaskClub downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Avis Budget Group from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Avis Budget Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Avis Budget Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

Shares of CAR opened at $36.90 on Friday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $52.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.72, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.68 and a 200-day moving average of $31.63.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.73. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 199.17% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post -6.29 EPS for the current year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 575 dealer-operated and 420 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

