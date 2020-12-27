Strs Ohio Sells 70,000 Shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) by 25.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 210,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 4.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 0.4% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 952,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,276,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Enel Chile by 8,779.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 731,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 723,497 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 177.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 227,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 145,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Enel Chile by 5.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 225,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enel Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of ENIC opened at $3.94 on Friday. Enel Chile S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $5.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.82 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.71.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $857.95 million during the quarter. Enel Chile had a positive return on equity of 29.88% and a negative net margin of 4.61%.

About Enel Chile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It transmits and distributes electricity in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

