Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $52.12 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) will report sales of $52.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sumo Logic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $51.98 million and the highest estimate coming in at $52.30 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will report full year sales of $200.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $200.46 million to $200.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $234.41 million, with estimates ranging from $233.01 million to $235.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sumo Logic.
Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $51.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.12 million. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Sumo Logic stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.19. The company had a trading volume of 541,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,025. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.70. Sumo Logic has a 12 month low of $16.71 and a 12 month high of $35.70.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 3rd quarter worth $140,567,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 3rd quarter worth $74,239,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 3rd quarter worth $26,269,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 3rd quarter worth $17,858,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 3rd quarter worth $12,620,000.
About Sumo Logic
Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.
Featured Story: Front-End Load
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sumo Logic (SUMO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.