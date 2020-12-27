Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $52.12 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) will report sales of $52.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sumo Logic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $51.98 million and the highest estimate coming in at $52.30 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will report full year sales of $200.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $200.46 million to $200.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $234.41 million, with estimates ranging from $233.01 million to $235.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sumo Logic.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $51.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.12 million. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SUMO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sumo Logic in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sumo Logic in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sumo Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Sumo Logic in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.29.

Sumo Logic stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.19. The company had a trading volume of 541,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,025. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.70. Sumo Logic has a 12 month low of $16.71 and a 12 month high of $35.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 3rd quarter worth $140,567,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 3rd quarter worth $74,239,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 3rd quarter worth $26,269,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 3rd quarter worth $17,858,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 3rd quarter worth $12,620,000.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sumo Logic (SUMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.