Syscoin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.10 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 27th. Syscoin has a market cap of $34.86 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0578 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.53 or 0.00495269 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004978 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000211 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Syscoin’s total supply is 602,943,685 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Syscoin Coin Trading

Syscoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.