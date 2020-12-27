Tachyon Protocol (IPX) Price Hits $0.0362 on Top Exchanges

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. In the last week, Tachyon Protocol has traded down 19.2% against the dollar. One Tachyon Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0362 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tachyon Protocol has a total market capitalization of $9.66 million and approximately $590,995.00 worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tachyon Protocol Token Profile

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 tokens. The official message board for Tachyon Protocol is medium.com/tachyon-protocol . Tachyon Protocol’s official website is tachyon.eco . Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tachyon Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tachyon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

