Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Compass Point raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.91.
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.04 million, a PE ratio of 148.31 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average is $7.31. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $16.93.
About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.
