Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Compass Point raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.91.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.04 million, a PE ratio of 148.31 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average is $7.31. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $16.93.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 193.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

