Taseko Mines (NASDAQ:TGB) Stock Price Down 3%

Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NASDAQ:TGB) fell 3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.30. 557,313 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,273,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.87.

Taseko Mines (NASDAQ:TGB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $65.88 million during the quarter.

Taseko Mines Company Profile (NASDAQ:TGB)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

