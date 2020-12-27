TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) PT Raised to $68.00 at Raymond James

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TechTarget from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.50.

NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $60.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.31 and a beta of 0.92. TechTarget has a one year low of $16.82 and a one year high of $63.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.28.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The information services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $36.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.51 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TechTarget will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $2,920,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 222,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,854,715.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTGT. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in TechTarget during the 2nd quarter worth about $273,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in TechTarget by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,734 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in TechTarget during the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in TechTarget by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 418,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

