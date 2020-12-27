Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TDOC. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.29.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $207.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.26. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $81.30 and a 52 week high of $253.00. The company has a current ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of -162.46 and a beta of 0.25.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $288.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.54 million. Equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.46, for a total value of $580,620.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,169.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.26, for a total transaction of $6,667,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,978,119.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,610 shares of company stock valued at $13,438,806. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,957,543 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,306,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,596 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,416.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,012,786 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $441,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,057 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 936.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,033,059 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $228,885,000 after purchasing an additional 933,432 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 936,259 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $178,676,000 after purchasing an additional 386,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,502,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.