Tellor (TRB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $27.26 Million

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $26.56 million and $27.26 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tellor has traded 30.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tellor token can now be purchased for $16.40 or 0.00060241 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tellor alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003669 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.85 or 0.00120685 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00018466 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $161.88 or 0.00594691 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00147636 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.43 or 0.00321173 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00053143 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00083361 BTC.

Tellor Profile

Tellor’s total supply is 1,703,978 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,619,457 tokens. The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor . The official website for Tellor is tellor.io

Buying and Selling Tellor

Tellor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tellor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tellor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.