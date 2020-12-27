Tendies (TEND) Market Cap Tops $498,421.93

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. During the last week, Tendies has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. One Tendies token can now be bought for $0.0659 or 0.00000250 BTC on major exchanges. Tendies has a total market cap of $498,421.93 and approximately $5.78 million worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tendies alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003787 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.57 or 0.00127324 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00019596 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.61 or 0.00631902 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00156397 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.29 or 0.00331058 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00056348 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00016121 BTC.

Tendies Token Profile

Tendies’ total supply is 7,961,968 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,561,968 tokens. The official website for Tendies is tendies.dev

Tendies Token Trading

Tendies can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tendies should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tendies using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tendies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tendies and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.