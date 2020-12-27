TENT 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $260,883.00 (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 27th. TENT has a market cap of $1.55 million and $260,883.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TENT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0495 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TENT has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003679 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00126278 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00019472 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.90 or 0.00629902 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.02 or 0.00184366 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.89 or 0.00323920 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00056707 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00083928 BTC.

About TENT

TENT’s total supply is 31,300,760 coins and its circulating supply is 31,223,668 coins. TENT’s official website is tent.app

