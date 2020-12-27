The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,249 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,233 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $4,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTB. FMR LLC increased its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,038,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,552 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 29.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 500,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,213,000 after acquiring an additional 113,682 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 114.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 174,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 93,354 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 127.3% during the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 160,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 89,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mangrove Partners bought a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the second quarter worth about $1,508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

NTB opened at $31.15 on Friday. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $37.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 2.00.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.04). The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 27.50%. The firm had revenue of $122.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.05 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is 47.70%.

About The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.