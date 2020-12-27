The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lowered its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 92,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in The Bank of Princeton were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BPRN. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of Princeton in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of Princeton in the 2nd quarter valued at $521,000. Institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BPRN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of The Bank of Princeton from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The Bank of Princeton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Shares of BPRN stock opened at $23.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.48. The Bank of Princeton has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $32.25. The company has a market cap of $159.74 million, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.63.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of Princeton will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

The Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

