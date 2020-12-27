The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.63.

Several research firms have weighed in on GPS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Gap from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Gap from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of The Gap from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Gap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Gap from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

The Gap stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,149,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,241,207. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.92 and its 200-day moving average is $17.04. The Gap has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. The Gap had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 24.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Gap will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Gap news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 20,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $444,665.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,058.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 45.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Gap in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 45,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 295.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of The Gap during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Gap during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. 54.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

