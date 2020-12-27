The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) (EPA:VIV) a €32.10 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.10 ($37.76) target price on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) (EPA:VIV) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VIV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on shares of Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on shares of Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €30.11 ($35.42).

VIV stock opened at €25.93 ($30.51) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €25.57 and a 200 day moving average price of €24.24. Vivendi SA has a 1-year low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a 1-year high of €24.87 ($29.26).

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

