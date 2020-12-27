The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $260.32.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $262.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,948,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,210,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,089 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,053,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,030,150,000 after purchasing an additional 370,673 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,055,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,623,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,213 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,075,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,200,648,000 after purchasing an additional 296,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,974,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $597,721,000 after purchasing an additional 26,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.
The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.
The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.
