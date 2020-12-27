The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on REAL. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of The RealReal in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The RealReal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on The RealReal in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The RealReal from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on The RealReal in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.83.

Get The RealReal alerts:

The RealReal stock opened at $20.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The RealReal has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $22.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 3.62.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.50 million. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 40.78% and a negative return on equity of 38.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The RealReal will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Matt Gustke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $159,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,793,132.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 2,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $35,933.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,020,279 shares in the company, valued at $57,168,367.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 439,291 shares of company stock valued at $6,832,275 over the last three months. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REAL. Miller Value Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The RealReal by 3,609.9% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 2,745,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,725,000 after buying an additional 2,671,336 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in The RealReal by 139.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,995,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,647 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in The RealReal by 22.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,062,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,687 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The RealReal in the third quarter worth $13,921,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of The RealReal during the third quarter worth $12,649,000. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.