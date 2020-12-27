The Sandbox Market Cap Reaches $24.80 Million (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. During the last week, The Sandbox has traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One The Sandbox token can currently be purchased for about $0.0399 or 0.00000147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $24.80 million and $7.38 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003136 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00012679 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 132.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

The Sandbox Token Profile

The Sandbox (SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 621,771,684 tokens. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en

The Sandbox Token Trading

The Sandbox can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

