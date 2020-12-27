The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.30.

TD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America lowered The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. National Bank Financial lowered The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

Shares of TD stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.08. The company had a trading volume of 481,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $33.74 and a twelve month high of $57.50. The company has a market capitalization of $101.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.00.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.6114 dividend. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TD. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter worth about $25,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter worth about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 69.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 51.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. 47.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

