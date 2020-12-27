THEKEY (TKY) Trading Down 15% Over Last 7 Days

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 26th. THEKEY has a total market cap of $1.83 million and $9,605.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THEKEY token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, THEKEY has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get THEKEY alerts:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000050 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 45.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000080 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

THEKEY Token Profile

THEKEY (TKY) is a token. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

THEKEY Token Trading

THEKEY can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THEKEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THEKEY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.