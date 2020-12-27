thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) (ETR:TKA) Stock Price Up 1.9%

thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) (ETR:TKA) shares rose 1.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as €8.23 ($9.68) and last traded at €8.21 ($9.66). Approximately 2,967,647 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €8.06 ($9.48).

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €5.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €5.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.91.

About thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) (ETR:TKA)

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

