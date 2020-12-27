TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) (TSE:TMR) Lifted to “Hold” at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) (TSE:TMR) from a tender rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. TD Securities currently has C$1.25 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$1.75.

TMR opened at C$1.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$173.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.36. TMAC Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.80, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.96.

TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) Company Profile

TMAC Resources Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, developing, and mining mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is 100% owned Hope Bay Project covering an area of 1,101 square kilometers located in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut Territory.

