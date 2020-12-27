TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) (TSE:TMR) Lifted to “Hold” at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) (TSE:TMR) from a tender rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. TD Securities currently has C$1.25 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$1.75.
TMR opened at C$1.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$173.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.36. TMAC Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.80, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.96.
TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) Company Profile
