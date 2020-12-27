TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) to post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.13). TransAct Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.61). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.24). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TransAct Technologies.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 12.71%.

TACT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TransAct Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TransAct Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in TransAct Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in TransAct Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $479,000. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 513,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 59,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

TACT traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $7.37. 11,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,823. The stock has a market cap of $65.76 million, a PE ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 2.25. TransAct Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $11.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

