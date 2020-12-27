TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) Price Target Raised to C$19.00

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) had its price objective lifted by ATB Capital from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$18.00 price target on TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. CIBC lowered TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$18.07.

Shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) stock opened at C$20.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.27. TransAlta Renewables Inc. has a 52-week low of C$10.82 and a 52-week high of C$20.81. The firm has a market cap of C$5.54 billion and a PE ratio of 63.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.98.

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$97.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransAlta Renewables Inc. will post 0.7883669 EPS for the current year.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of February 28, 2020, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, seven natural gas generation facilities, one solar facility, and one natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,527 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

