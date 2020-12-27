TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.20.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TMDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TransMedics Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in TransMedics Group by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 8,229 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in TransMedics Group by 187.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 90,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 58,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TMDX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.77. 29,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,556. The company has a market capitalization of $509.81 million, a P/E ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.94. TransMedics Group has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The company has a quick ratio of 10.54, a current ratio of 11.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.88.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 143.93% and a negative return on equity of 49.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

