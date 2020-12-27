Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.53 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) will report sales of $15.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.60 million and the highest is $16.46 million. Travelzoo posted sales of $26.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 42.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full-year sales of $56.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $55.72 million to $57.57 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $75.28 million, with estimates ranging from $73.53 million to $77.03 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Travelzoo.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The information services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 million. Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 103.25% and a negative net margin of 16.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Travelzoo in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on Travelzoo in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TZOO traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,118. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.98 million, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.51. Travelzoo has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $12.40.

In other news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $390,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TZOO. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 408,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 41,290 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 195.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 35,774 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 28,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.55% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

