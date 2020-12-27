Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Receives $1.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.25.

TOLWF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from $1.30 to $1.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Trican Well Service from $0.65 to $1.20 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th.

Shares of Trican Well Service stock opened at $1.24 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.86. Trican Well Service has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $1.25.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

