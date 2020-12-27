Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tricida, Inc. is a late-stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of novel therapeutics to address renal, metabolic and cardiovascular diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. Tricida, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Tricida in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tricida from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tricida has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

TCDA stock opened at $7.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 11.52, a quick ratio of 11.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Tricida has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $40.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.22.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by ($0.33). As a group, equities analysts predict that Tricida will post -4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $101,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 60,837 shares in the company, valued at $412,474.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 172,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,611.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 70.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Tricida by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 31,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 16,032 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Tricida by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Tricida by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 59,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 21,155 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tricida in the 3rd quarter valued at $693,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Tricida by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

