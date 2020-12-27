TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Holdings Lifted by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 482.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 38.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the second quarter worth $586,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 1,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $117,515.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,688.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total value of $927,643.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,034,400.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,890 shares of company stock valued at $9,674,627 over the last three months. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

TNET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine lowered TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $82.14 on Friday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.79 and a 52-week high of $83.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.70.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $216.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.43 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 8.03%. TriNet Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR related services.

